Peter Anthony HEGARTY


1928 - 2020
Peter Anthony HEGARTY Notice
HEGARTY Peter Anthony 22.11.1928-16.4.2020



Passed away peacefully at Calvary St Vincent's Hospital.

Loved Husband of Barbara for 64 years. Loving Father, and Father-in Law of Simon, Virginia and Alan Preston, Sean (dec.), Christina and Michael Beamish. Grandfather of Robert, James and Alexandra Hegarty, and Samuel, Andrew and Emily Preston. Great- grandfather of Joseph Preston, the son of Samuel and Cecilia Preston. Only child of the late Patrick and Eileen Hegarty, of Westbury. Loved son-in-law of the late Francis and Nellie Fitzpatrick, of Hobart.

Sincere thanks to the St James Ward dedicated team of medical, nursing and allied health professionals attending Peter.



A resident and farmer in the Osmaston area of Westbury for 71 years. A Warden and Councilor of the former Westbury Municipality. Privately interred.



A much loved and sadly missed gentleman.



Requiescant In Pace.



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020
