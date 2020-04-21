|
|
HEGARTY Peter Anthony 22.11.1928-16.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Calvary St Vincent's Hospital.
Loved Husband of Barbara for 64 years. Loving Father, and Father-in Law of Simon, Virginia and Alan Preston, Sean (dec.), Christina and Michael Beamish. Grandfather of Robert, James and Alexandra Hegarty, and Samuel, Andrew and Emily Preston. Great- grandfather of Joseph Preston, the son of Samuel and Cecilia Preston. Only child of the late Patrick and Eileen Hegarty, of Westbury. Loved son-in-law of the late Francis and Nellie Fitzpatrick, of Hobart.
Sincere thanks to the St James Ward dedicated team of medical, nursing and allied health professionals attending Peter.
A resident and farmer in the Osmaston area of Westbury for 71 years. A Warden and Councilor of the former Westbury Municipality. Privately interred.
A much loved and sadly missed gentleman.
Requiescant In Pace.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020