Penney Sandra FURMAGE


1949 - 2020
Penney Sandra FURMAGE Notice
FURMAGE Penney Sandra 17.1.1949 Loved wife of Garry Forward. Mother of Robert, Simon and Annabelle Helps. Friend to Clare and Anna. Sister to Carol and Lorene. Beloved Nonna to Brigette, Elise, Kyle, Olivia, Phoebe, Micah, Nellie, Jesse and Leo. A private cremation in accordance with her wishes and to the dictates of the Coronavirus will be held this week. Penney has asked that in lieu of flowers, could donations be made instead to the National Breast Cancer Foundation of Australia.
Published in The Examiner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
