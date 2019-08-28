|
|
RITCHIE Peggy Constance (Peg) 6.3.1924 - 21.8.2019 Passed away peacefully at Sandhill Aged Care. Loved wife of Peter (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Tony (both dec.), Pam and Barry, Stephen and Nellie and Craig. Treasured Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (Nanny Peg). Forever in our Hearts Rest in Peace. Sincere thanks to the staff of Sandhill for their love and care of Mum. Private Cremation at Peg's wishes.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019