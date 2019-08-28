Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy RITCHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Constance RITCHIE


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peggy Constance RITCHIE Notice
RITCHIE Peggy Constance (Peg) 6.3.1924 - 21.8.2019 Passed away peacefully at Sandhill Aged Care. Loved wife of Peter (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Tony (both dec.), Pam and Barry, Stephen and Nellie and Craig. Treasured Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (Nanny Peg). Forever in our Hearts Rest in Peace. Sincere thanks to the staff of Sandhill for their love and care of Mum. Private Cremation at Peg's wishes.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.