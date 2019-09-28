Home
Pauline June WRIGHT

Pauline June WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT (nee Beams) Pauline June 10.8.1954 - 26.9.2019

Loving wife of Lyndon. Loving mother to Dearne (dec.), Crystal-Rae, Dion (dec.), Jarrod, Anthony, Lisa, and Joshua. Grandma to Riley. Loving daughter of the late Pauline and Alfred Beams. Sister and sister-in-law of Owen (dec.), Alfred (dec.) and Carol, Paul (dec.) and Aileen, John (dec.) twin of Henry and Mary, Brian and Irene, Raymond (dec.), Denis (dec.), Lee, Joy (dec.), and Francess and Simon.



Funeral notice later.



Published in The Examiner on Sept. 28, 2019
