|
|
BURFORD Paul Roderick (Poppy Burf) 18 November 1961 - 28 October 2009 10 years go, you passed over, your struggles departed, and your soul was set free. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you, your name is spoken regularly and without effort as it always was, we laugh, cry and share stories of days gone by, but what we would give to hear your voice and to see your beautiful face. For as long as there is memory, you'll live forever in our hearts. Your loving Family. For those that loved you know what life is worth For it matters not how much we own, the cars, the house, the cash What does matter most is how we live and love.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 28, 2019