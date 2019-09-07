|
Murray Paul (Muzz) 16.7.1954 - 31.8.2019 Passed away suddenly. Much loved eldest son of Rex and Mavis (dec) Murray. Devoted partner of Esther. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sharron McLennan, Phillip and Robina, Glen, Jeni and Rod Freeman. Loving father of Ric and Kris and grandsons Lyam and Maxwell. Stepfather to Ashley and his children Harry and Finn. Kirby and her children Willow and Vinny. This isn't how it was meant to be. In loving memory of my soulmate Paul. There is a place in my heart that is yours alone, A piece of my life no other can own. The tears in my eyes I can wipe away but the memories of you will always stay. Ess xx Dad. Simply devastated to lose you. You were more than just a father to me you... are my idol. I could never thank you enough for all you did for us. Forever in my heart. Love Kris To us you were someone special. Someone loving, kind and true. You will never be forgotten as we thought the world of you. Forever in our hearts Kirby, Shaun, Willow and Vinny; Ashley, Vanessa, Harry and Finn. Private family cremation
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 7, 2019