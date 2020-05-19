|
O'KEEFE Paul Melville 12.3.1947 - 17.5.2020 Loved and devoted husband of Ann-Maree. Loving Dad and father-in-law of Rebecca and Heath Blair; Sarah and Michel de Vos; and Marcus O'Keefe. Loved Grandad of Jemma and Mitchell; Kian, Willem, Sebastian and Lucas; Kathleen, Marcus, Yasmine and Jayda. Our chosen son Joseph Onguglo and his family (PNG). 'Gone walkabout' Contact family for details of live streaming. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on May 19, 2020