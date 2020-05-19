Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul O'KEEFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Melville O'KEEFE


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Paul Melville O'KEEFE Notice
O'KEEFE Paul Melville 12.3.1947 - 17.5.2020 Loved and devoted husband of Ann-Maree. Loving Dad and father-in-law of Rebecca and Heath Blair; Sarah and Michel de Vos; and Marcus O'Keefe. Loved Grandad of Jemma and Mitchell; Kian, Willem, Sebastian and Lucas; Kathleen, Marcus, Yasmine and Jayda. Our chosen son Joseph Onguglo and his family (PNG). 'Gone walkabout' Contact family for details of live streaming. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -