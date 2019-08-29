|
|
BOTTLE Patrick Joseph 1. 11. 1932 - 27. 8. 2019 Passed away peacefully at George Town, aged 86 years. Beloved and cherished husband of Judith for 60 years. Father and father-in-law of Leanne and Jon (dec), Morrison, Jen Bottle and Scott Chellis, Alison (Hannah) and Andy Rietveld, and Ben and Sharon Bottle. Adored Poppy of Tim and Amanda (Johnstone), Kye and Will, and Paytie and Lleyton. Great Grand Poppy of James, Charlotte and Eleanor Johnstone. Loved son of Edward Patrick (Ned) and Edna Alice Bottle (both dec), (Burnie) and loved brother of Noel and Doreen Bottle (Burnie). 'A true gentleman finally at rest.'
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 29, 2019