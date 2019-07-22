Home
Patricia Mary (FORMERLY MALONEY) WALKER


1933 - 2019
WALKER (formerly Maloney) (nee Best) Patricia Mary 11.5.1933 - 19.7.2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and family at St Vincent's Hospital, Launceston. Dearly loved and loving wife of Les for 42 years. Much loved and loving mother of Michael, Paula, Paddy, Jane, Suzy; and Trindy. Dearly loved mother-in-law of Celia, Pawel, John and Lucas. Cherished and much loved Grandma to Marcella, Marcus, Felicity, Kate; Ashlee and Taylah. Beloved sister of Helen (dec.). Pat's husband Les and their family wish to extend sincere thanks to All at the LGH and St Vincent's Hospital for their love and care. "A loving heart at peace."
Published in The Examiner on July 22, 2019
