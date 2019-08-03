|
KEAN (nee Johnston) Patricia Mary 2.5.1929 - 2.8.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loved daughter of Eric and Eva, beloved sister of Bernice (dec), Kevin (dec), Peter, Judy, Maree and John. Dearly loved wife of Rex (dec), loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Christine, Christine and Greg, Mark and Tracey, Philip and Jan and Jenny and Allan. Adored Nan to all her grandchildren and Nanny Pat to all her great grandchildren. Rest in peace our beautiful Mum. Private funeral at Pat's request.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 3, 2019