COOPER (Stellmaker) Patricia Mary (Patsy) 7/3/1932 - 14/2/2020 A kind and gentle lady has gone to be with her Maker. Late of Hillwood. Born Currie, King Island Caring wife of Doug (dec). Dearly loved mother of Christine and Adrian Freeman (dec) and Mark Davis, Fletcher, Mathew and Julie, Lewis and Lynn. Eldest child of the late Reuben and Winifred Stellmaker. Beloved sister of Nancy and Des Von Stieglitz, Valma and Don Bottle (both dec), Wilfred (dec) and Cynthia and Barrie Squibb, Janice and John Munroe, loved sister-in-law of Lola Garwood and Lionel (dec), Fay Pople and Gerry (both dec). Loving Nan to her grandchildren and great-granchildren. Very special Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff and friends at Regis Norwood Nursing Home, in particular Dianne and Ella. Privately cremated. 'Love with action and words' T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020