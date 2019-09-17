|
LOMASNEY (Donaldson) Patricia Marie (Pat) 8 November 1925 - 13 September 2019 Former wife of Ian Donaldson, Bill Masterton and Athol Lomasney (all dec.). Eldest daughter of Allan and Monica Barnes, loved sister and sister-in-law of Barbara and Ron Townsend, John and Peter (all dec.), and Berris Barnes. Loved and loving mother of John, Jane Jenkins (dec.) and Kate Donaldson. Very much loved and loving grandmother of Ian, Glenn, Joseph, Adrian, Vanessa, Nicole, James, Fyona and their partners. A great and great great grandmother, and aunt to her nieces and nephews. Ex Australian Women's Land Army. Burnie Glee Club and Musical Society. Tasmanian Volunteer of the Year - Look Good Feel Better. The family greatly appreciates the excellent care given to Pat from all the staff at Toosey, the District Nurses Longford, Launceston General Hospital and St Luke's Hospital. Rest In Peace Our Beautiful Pat.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 17, 2019