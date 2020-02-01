|
WILSON Patricia Margaret (Trish) Passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday, 29th January, 2020 from a short illness. Loved daughter of Bill and Rae Bower (dec). Loving wife of Michael, mother of Ian, Rachel and Kate, grandmother of Emily, Emmett, Phoebe, Nicola and Sarah. Loving sister of Anne, Mary, Susie, Geraldine, and John. Sister-in-law of Bill, Greg, Michael, Paul and Julie. Loving aunt to Chris, Lisa, Theresa, Nicholas, Claire, Emma, Philippa, Tom, Iain, Daniel and Patrick. Say not in grief that "she is no more", but in thankfulness that she was. Funeral Thursday 6th February, 10am St Mary's Cathedral, Hobart.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020