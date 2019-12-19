Home
Patricia (Pat) LAWES


1931 - 2019
Patricia (Pat) LAWES Notice
LAWES Patricia (Pat) 2.4.1931-16.12.2019

Dearly loved wife of Athol (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Wayne (dec.) Bingley, and Colleen and Philip Coningsby. Loving Nan to Denise and Brett (both dec.). Loved and loving Mummy to her little fur baby 'Athy'.



Time to rest now Mum.

Not just a mother but a best friend. All our love and hugs go with you.

A very sincere thankyou to all the wonderful staff at Aldersgate Kings Meadows.



Private cremation.



Published in The Examiner on Dec. 19, 2019
