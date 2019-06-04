Home
HAAS (nee Rollins) Patricia Ann (Patty) Late of Wangaratta and formerly of Hobart and St Helens Tasmania. Passed away peacefully at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre following a short illness on Sunday June 2, 2019. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of Rodney for 49 years. Devoted mother of Kristian and Anneka (Hank) and mother- in-law of Jamie. Adored nanny of Jordan and KobÃ¨; Thomas and Indi. Sister-in-law and great friend of Shane. Finally at peace
Published in The Examiner on June 4, 2019
