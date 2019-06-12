|
HAYES (nee Jackson) Pamela Margaret 18.8.1947 - 8.6.2019 Passed away peacefully at The Sandhill Nursing home, Launceston on Saturday. Dearly loved and loving wife of Kelvin for 50 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian and Michelle, Lisa and Ian Porter. Dearly loved 'Nan and Ma' to Nathan and Jasmine, Letitia, Jaylee, and Naomi; Mark, Michael, Alison and Luke. Daughter of the late Ken and Ada Jackson, sister of Wayne (dec). Loved daughter-in- law of the late Walter and Joy Hayes, sister-in-law of Kathleen (dec), James, Annette and Robert, and their families.
Published in The Examiner on June 12, 2019