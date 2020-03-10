Home
Ossie (Oliver Osborne) SMITH


1928 - 2020
SMITH Ossie (Oliver Osborne) 28.4.1928 - 6.3.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband of Kath for 25 years, treasured husband of Val (dec.). Guiding and loved father and father-in-law of Kerry (dec.) and Fiona, Dale (Zac) and Maria, Sharon and Steven. Step-dad of Trudy. Loved pop and great-pop of Danny, Matthew, Mitchell, Airlee, Tameika, Katie, Jordie, Leon and Kyone. Great Pop of Angel, Jaelen, Kaleb, Havana, Elena, Ayla and Ivy. Our hearts were not ready to let you go, but heaven is now your home.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 10, 2020
