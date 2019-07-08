|
KENWORTHY Osma 24th February, 1927 - 6th July, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Fred French Nursing Home, Launceston. Dearly beloved wife of Claude (dec). Cherished mother of Ray, Graham and Adele, mother in law of Yvonne and Robyn. Devoted Grandma, Scorer, Supporter and Record Keeper to Nicole; Garth and Stacey-Lea; Mark and Kate; Robert and Alana; Thomas and Tamieka. Adored and precious "GG" of Ashlea, Harrison, Henry, Adelaide and Rhys. Grandma was the heart of this family. Her love and support were total and unconditional. "More precious than Gold"
Published in The Examiner on July 8, 2019