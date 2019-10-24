Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma ELMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean (KING) ELMER


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Norma Jean (KING) ELMER Notice
ELMER (nee King) Norma Jean 31.7.1942 - 22.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at the Deloraine Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Dearly loved and loving wife of Colin. Loved mother of Tim, Angela and Simon. Loved mother-in-law of Katrina, Leigh, and Colina. Cherished Nan to Brandon and Carly; Madison, Kristy, and Hugh; Jesse, John-Henry, James, and Billy. Missed by Jackie. 'Now you are peacefully sleeping away from all your pain, But the love in our hearts will always remain.' Private cremation as per her request.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.