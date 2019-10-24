|
|
ELMER (nee King) Norma Jean 31.7.1942 - 22.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at the Deloraine Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Dearly loved and loving wife of Colin. Loved mother of Tim, Angela and Simon. Loved mother-in-law of Katrina, Leigh, and Colina. Cherished Nan to Brandon and Carly; Madison, Kristy, and Hugh; Jesse, John-Henry, James, and Billy. Missed by Jackie. 'Now you are peacefully sleeping away from all your pain, But the love in our hearts will always remain.' Private cremation as per her request.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 24, 2019