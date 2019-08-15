|
MICKLEBOROUGH Norma Billie 3.3.1929 - 14.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Fred French Nursing Home.
Dearly beloved wife of Noel (dec). Loved special mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Rodney Clark, Terry and Jan, Laurie and Chris. Loved Nan Mick of Michael, Richard, Phillip and families. Adored grandma of Rachel and Renae, Tameika and Haylee and families. Loved and adored great grandmother of her 13 great grandchildren.
Loved daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl Mancey. Loving sister of Kathleen and Merv (both dec), Bill (dec) and Fay, Chris (dec) and Sally.
Special thank you to all staff at Fred French for their loving care and support of our mum (Norma).
In our hearts you'll always stay, loved and remembered every day.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 15, 2019