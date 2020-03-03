Home
The Natural Funeral Company
120 New North Road
Eden Terrace, Auckland
09-361 6080
Nola (KNAPPING) WEDDING


1934 - 2020
Nola (KNAPPING) WEDDING Notice
WEDDING (nee Knapping) Nola Born August 30, 1934. Passed away peacefully in her sleep February 26, 2020 at Selwyn Heights Hospital in Auckland NZ. Much loved mum of Raewyn, Robert and Colin. Love and respected mum-in- law of Ann, Caroline and the late Alick. Cherished grandma of Terry and Elizabeth, Scott and Ash, Leigh and Kylie, Stephen, Christopher and Rachel. Precious Great Grandma of John and Cooper. We will forever have the wonderful memories and photos of the times we have had together. Love you Mum.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020
