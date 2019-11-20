Home
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St Luke's Anglican Church
Campbell Town
Noelene Elizabeth MCGIVERON

Noelene Elizabeth MCGIVERON Notice
MCGIVERON Noelene Elizabeth Dearly loved wife of Barry and loving mother and mother in law of Jodie and Wayne, Teena and Dan.

Adored by her grandchildren, Nathan, Chloe, Connor, Aiden, Flynn , Hugh and Oscar. Special friend to Daniel, Niki and Brad.



Forever in our hearts, we will miss you until we meet again.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Mrs Noelene Elizabeth McGiveron to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Campbell Town on Friday, November 22, 2019 commencing at 1.00 p.m. Followed by the interment at St Luke's Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
