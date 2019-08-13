|
|
DEAN (nee Coates) Neita Florence 16.10.1927 -10.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at Rosary Gardens Nursing Home. Loved wife of Bill (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ted and Lyn, Gail and Phill. Adored Gran of Melinda and Paul, Christopher and Tamika, Kelly and Cameron, Cassandra and Michael, and James. Great grandmother to Blake, Dylan, Jasmin and Remi. Now at peace and with her beloved Bill. Many thanks to the staff at Rosary Gardens for their care and kindness. Funeral to be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at our Moonah Chapel, 151 Main Road, Moonah at 10:00am. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Menzies Institute for Dementia Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019