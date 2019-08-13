Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neita DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neita Florence DEAN


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Neita Florence DEAN Notice
DEAN (nee Coates) Neita Florence 16.10.1927 -10.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at Rosary Gardens Nursing Home. Loved wife of Bill (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ted and Lyn, Gail and Phill. Adored Gran of Melinda and Paul, Christopher and Tamika, Kelly and Cameron, Cassandra and Michael, and James. Great grandmother to Blake, Dylan, Jasmin and Remi. Now at peace and with her beloved Bill. Many thanks to the staff at Rosary Gardens for their care and kindness. Funeral to be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at our Moonah Chapel, 151 Main Road, Moonah at 10:00am. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Menzies Institute for Dementia Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.