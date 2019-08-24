Home
Neil Neville MORICE


1935 - 2019
Neil Neville MORICE Notice
MORICE Neil Neville 29.8.1935-22.8.2019

Loved partner of Sue Quinn. Dear father and father-in-law of Heather and Greg, Tracey and Tony, Sonya and Andrew. Loved pop to all his grand children and great-grand children. Youngest son of the late George and Suvina. Brother of Merle, Joyce, Herbert, Lyle (Snow), and Raymond (all dec.).



Many thanks to the staff at Strathdevon for their care of Neil.



Rest in peace.



Private cremation at Neil's request.



A celebration of Neil's life to be held at a later date.



Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019
