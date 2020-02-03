|
Ellis Neil John The Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Mr Neil John Ellis will be held at St Andrew's Uniting Church Hall, Kirkland Avenue, Euroa on Tuesday 4th February 2020 commencing at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the 'Violet Town Memorial Bush Nursing Home' in memory of Neil would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Private Cremation N J Todd Funeral Directors Euroa 1800 352 425 Benalla 03 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 3, 2020