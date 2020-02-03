Home
Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
St Andrew's Uniting Church Hall
Kirkland Avenue
Euroa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil John ELLIS

Neil John ELLIS Notice
Ellis Neil John The Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Mr Neil John Ellis will be held at St Andrew's Uniting Church Hall, Kirkland Avenue, Euroa on Tuesday 4th February 2020 commencing at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the 'Violet Town Memorial Bush Nursing Home' in memory of Neil would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Private Cremation N J Todd Funeral Directors Euroa 1800 352 425 Benalla 03 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -