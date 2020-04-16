|
AUTON Neil Alvin "Kelly" 11.6.1927 - 13.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at NESM hospital. Beloved long-time companion of Judy and dear friend of the Peters family. Wonderful loving father and father-in-law of Gray & Lyn, Murray-John, Karen & Ken (dec) Hall and Sali. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather to all his grand and great grandchildren. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of James, Clyde, Loris (all dec), Gloria & Trevor (dec) Tuthill, Kevin & Dorothy (both dec), Lyall (dec) & Brenda and Iris & John Mathews. Former husband of Val. Best mate of Trevor. Kel, how I will miss our days reminiscing over our singing and lovely family times together at Branxholm. Forget you never. Gloria and family. Shindig and nosh up celebrations at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020