Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Narerlle WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narerlle Joy WALKER


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Narerlle Joy WALKER Notice
WALKER Narelle Joy 21.8.1956- 14.8.2019 Passed away peacefully with her loving husband and family by her side. Loving wife of Philip for 45 years. Amazing mother and mother-in-law to Naomi and Steve, Raquel and Joe, Thomas and Lisa and her dear John (dec.). Loved and absolutely adored Nan, Nanny and Noona to all her grand and great- grandchildren. A much loved beautiful Aunt and friend to everybody that ever had the pleasure to know Nellie. Privately Cremated at her request.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Narerlle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.