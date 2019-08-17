|
WALKER Narelle Joy 21.8.1956- 14.8.2019 Passed away peacefully with her loving husband and family by her side. Loving wife of Philip for 45 years. Amazing mother and mother-in-law to Naomi and Steve, Raquel and Joe, Thomas and Lisa and her dear John (dec.). Loved and absolutely adored Nan, Nanny and Noona to all her grand and great- grandchildren. A much loved beautiful Aunt and friend to everybody that ever had the pleasure to know Nellie. Privately Cremated at her request.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019