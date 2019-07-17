|
BURGESS Nancy Louisa 10.12.1921 - 12.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at Regis Care, Norwood. Loving wife of Wallace (dec). Loved and loving mother and mother in law of Philip (dec) and Kaye, Robert and Judy, Vicki and Chris. Precious grandmother to Donna, Craig, Meegan, Angela, Katrina, Melinda, Karen (dec), Christal. Special nanna to Andrew, Pete, Andrew, Matt and Alex. Cherished great grandmother to Connor, Joseph, Jasmine, Thomas, Archie, Milly, Hudson, Sonny, Piper and Manuela. Finally at peace with loved husband Wally. Private funeral at her request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on July 17, 2019