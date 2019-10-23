Home
Nancy Joyce PREECE


1931 - 2019
Nancy Joyce PREECE Notice
PREECE Nancy Joyce Passed away peacefully at Rubicon Grove, Shearwater on the 22nd October 2019, formerly of Glengarry and Longford.



Very much loved and loving wife of Ray (dec.) and treasured mother of Greg and Jude, Rodney and Glenda and Darrell (dec.) and their families.



Eldest daughter of the late William and Elvie Johnson, and dearly loved sister of Joy and Geoff (dec.) Swinton, Betty and Sandy (dec.) Hogarth and Faye and Bill Ferrall.



May she rest peacefully now.



Funeral notice later



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019
