Myrtle Merlie May CHALLIS


1920 - 2020
Myrtle Merlie May CHALLIS Notice
CHALLIS (nee Cooley) Myrtle Merlie May [[PONCTA000144]]



9.7.1920 - 14.1.2020



Passed away peacefully at Regis, Norwood.



Dearly beloved wife of John Maxwell (dec). Adored and precious mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Bill, Clive and Marise, Stephen, Paul, Sue and David, Philip and Gail, and James and Julie.



Cherished grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A golden heart stopped beating,

Two hands were laid to rest,

God broke our hearts to prove

He only takes the best.



Private funeral service to be held.



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020
