HERBERT (nee Bartlett) Myra May 4.9.1945 - 8.5.2020 Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Leah; Angie and Lee. Loved Nan of Tianna and Sean; Brandon and Sarah; Kayden and Cameron. Loving great Nan of Tailyn and Kayleb. Loved daughter of Keith and Grace (both dec). The angels gathered near your bed, so very close to you. For they knew the pain and suffering you were going through. We thought about so many things, as we held tightly to your hand. Oh, how we wished that you were strong and happy once again. But your eyes were looking homeward to the place beyond the sky, where John held his outstretched arms, it was time to say goodbye. We struggled with our selfish thoughts, for we wanted you to stay, so we could walk and talk again like we did, just yesterday. But we knew the answer and we loved you so, the rock of our family, we had to finally let you go. Until we meet again in heaven, our hearts will carry fond memories of the love you gave to us. PRIVATELY CREMATED
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020