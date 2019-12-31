|
|
JONES Murray Wesley 17.1.1954-29.12.2019
Beloved and loving husband of Cheryl. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Billie, Vanessa and Jesse, Ben and Samantha, Eliott and Milly. Delighted Papa to Elsie, Abi and Florence.
Eldest son of Wes (dec.) and Margaret Jones of Sheffield. Brother to Geoff, Barry and Ian, brother-in-law to Leonie, Geoff, Bob, Rob and Pam and families.
After 7 years of Living courageously with cancer Murray left us peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
A gentle, generous, brave soul finally at rest.
'Do what is just, show constant love and live humbly with your God.'
Privately Cremated
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019