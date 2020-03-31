Home
Monica Kathleen GREEN


1926 - 2020
Monica Kathleen GREEN Notice
GREEN Monica Kathleen Passed away peacefully on 28 March 2020 at The Manor Nursing Home, Kings Meadows, in her 95th year.



Loving wife of Arthur Percy Green OAM (dec) and adored mother and mother-in- law to Vicki and Peter; Greg and Wendy; Tim and Lisa; Colleen and John; Kathleen; Peter and Jo. A much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Daughter of Walter and Kathleen Lyon (both dec) and sister of Desmond (dec).



The care shown by the staff of The Manor is greatly appreciated by all her family. Monica will be greatly missed.



Memorial service at a later date.



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 31, 2020
