HAY Monica Annie 4.5.1928-27.10.2019 Loved sister of Gwen Truscott, Winston, Rex, Allan, Geoffrey, Lindsay, and Maxwell (all dec.). Adored aunty of Toni, Jenny, Bernard, Mark; Terry (dec.), Leslie, Peter, Bruce, Judith, John, and Colin; and the Truscott family, John, Graeme, Robert, and Brian. Forever loved, now in peace with her sister and brothers. Treasured memories of family gatherings. Thank you to the care of staff from Masonic Peace Haven Nursing Home.
Published in The Examiner from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019