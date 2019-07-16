|
|
MERRY Mollie 9.7.1925 - 15.7.2019
In her 95th year, passed away peacefully at the L.G.H.
Dearly loved wife of Stan (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Sue Merry, Catherine Merry and Chris Ball, Helen and Rob van der Vlist.
Grandmother of Chris, Johnno, Kate, Alison, Daniel, Jessica and Alex. Great grandmother of Edward, Fletcher, Pippa, Noah, Tessa, Lennox, Lila and Tess.
Daughter of the late William and Ada Branagan. Sister of Jack, Max, Betty and Len (all dec).
Published in The Examiner on July 16, 2019