Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Mieczyslaw SZYSZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mieczyslaw (Mitch) SZYSZ


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mieczyslaw (Mitch) SZYSZ Notice
SZYSZ Mieczyslaw (Mitch) February 7, 1928 - August 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the LGH. Beloved husband of Marta. Father to Edward and Josef (dec) and father-in-law to Trish. Grandfather of Natalie, Claire, Luke and fiancée Amy. Uncle to Anna and great uncle to John (Mel). Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at the LGH and Peacehaven for their ongoing care. Thank you to my wonderful friends for all their help during this time. Reunited with Josef and grandson Matthew. 'Sleep Peacefully' Mitch's private funeral service was held on Friday, August 16, 2019.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mieczyslaw's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.