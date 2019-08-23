|
SZYSZ Mieczyslaw (Mitch) February 7, 1928 - August 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the LGH. Beloved husband of Marta. Father to Edward and Josef (dec) and father-in-law to Trish. Grandfather of Natalie, Claire, Luke and fiancée Amy. Uncle to Anna and great uncle to John (Mel). Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at the LGH and Peacehaven for their ongoing care. Thank you to my wonderful friends for all their help during this time. Reunited with Josef and grandson Matthew. 'Sleep Peacefully' Mitch's private funeral service was held on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 23, 2019