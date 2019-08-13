|
SMITH Michael John 15.10.1946 to 10.08.2019 It is with a sad and heavy heart that we wish to announce the passing of Michael after a short illness. The loving husband and soulmate of Robyn (Padman) for 57 years. Devoted father to Jason and Corey and loved father-in-law to Lisa and friend to Tanya. Loving pop to Connor. Son of the late Stan and Joyce Smith, brother of Leon (dec) and Margo Dobson. Special uncle to Ricki, uncle of niece and nephews. Sadly missed
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019