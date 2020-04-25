|
BENNETT Michael John 11.4.1932 - 23.4.2020 Only son of Norah (Mater) and Wesley Bennett (both dec). Loved and loving brother of Judy and Bert Connell (dec), Pam and Doug French (both dec). Adoring and adored husband of Merris (dec 2019). Loved and admired father and father-in-law of Megan and Scott, Richard and Lonnie and Bronwyn and Alan. Fun loving grandad of Emily and Jason, Laura and Jacob and Zoe. Cherished Pop of Tyran, Jordan and Oliver and Zara. Finally re-united with the love of his life. Peace at last after a long struggle. Thank you very much for the wonderful care the staff at Gibson Ward gave to Dad over the last 4 weeks. Special thanks to Viv and Paul, Paula and Barbara. He was a very special man. Private cremation.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 25, 2020