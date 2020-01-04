|
BEAMES Michael James 'Beamsy' 21.2.1984~29.12.2019
Passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family and friends. Loved and loving partner of Chloe. Loved son of Peter and Pauline. Loved and cherished father of Neisha, Nash and Seth.
You never failed to do your best, your heart was true and tender. You simply lived for those you loved, and those you loved remember.
I hold back my tears, when I speak your name, the ache in my heart is still the same. No-one knows the grief I bear, when the family meets and you're not there.
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020