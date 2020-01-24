|
|
YATES Mervyn Francis Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. In his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband to Frances. Loved father and father-in-law of Katrina and Greg Kent, Colin and Marianne, and Leigh and Karen. Loved granddad and pop of Michael and Catherine, Gabrielle, and Lauren Kent, Kirsty and Charles, Cherlyse and Luke Anisah, and Ruby Yates.
Loved son of the late George and Florence Yates. Brother of Flo, Doris, Wilfred, Arthur, Idonea, Henry (all dec.), Barbara and Bill.
In our hearts you'll
stay, loved and
remembered
every day.
Private funeral.
No flowers by request.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 24, 2020