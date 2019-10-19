|
BRESNEHEN Merlene Mary 14.1.1937 - 10.10.2019 A Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of Merlene Mary Bresnehan will be offered at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, cnr Cambridge and Alma Street, Bellerive, on Thursday (24th October 2019) at 11.30am after which interment will take place in the St Brigid's Catholic Church Cemetery, Tunnack at 2.30pm approx. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Australia Tas and will be gratefully received at the Church.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019