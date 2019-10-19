Home
Services
Graham Family Funerals
73 Risdon Road, New Town
Hobart, Tasmania 7008
(03) 6278 2722
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlene BRESNEHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlene Mary BRESNEHEN


1937 - 2019
Merlene Mary BRESNEHEN Notice
BRESNEHEN Merlene Mary 14.1.1937 - 10.10.2019 A Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of Merlene Mary Bresnehan will be offered at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, cnr Cambridge and Alma Street, Bellerive, on Thursday (24th October 2019) at 11.30am after which interment will take place in the St Brigid's Catholic Church Cemetery, Tunnack at 2.30pm approx. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Australia Tas and will be gratefully received at the Church.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.