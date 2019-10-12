|
BRESNEHAN Merlene Mary 1937 - 2019 Cherished wife of Denis Bresnehan (dec). Daughter of William and Leila Hart (both dec). Sister of Ronald (dec), Lyla (dec) and Robyn. Loved and adored mother to Vicki, Angela, James and Damian. Mother-in-law and treasured friend to Barry, Deanna, Pam and Paul. Loving nan to Melanie, Abbie, Madeleine, Michael, Jake, Nicholas, Hugh, Dylan, Ashley and Nathan, and great grandchildren Archie, Aurora and Harvey. Now reunited with Dad. We will love you forever. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 12, 2019