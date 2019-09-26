Home
Merle Joyce SYMONDS

Merle Joyce SYMONDS Notice
SYMONDS Merle Joyce Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Mrs Merle Joyce Symonds at the Carr Villa Memorial Park Chapel, Quarantine Road, Kings Meadows on Monday 30th September, 2019 commencing at 11am. The interment will follow in the Carr Villa Ltd Mon. Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer's Assn would be appreciated and may be made at the service. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Sept. 26, 2019
