More Obituaries for Meredith WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meredith Fay "Mem" WOODS

Meredith Fay "Mem" WOODS Notice
WOODS Meredith Fay "Mem" Dearly loving daughter of Fay & John (dec).

Sister & Sister-in-law of Helen & Grenville, Les & Leanne, Annette & Darren, Auntie & great-auntie to their families. Passed away suddenly. Dearly loved by her family & will be greatly missed.



Loved sister & sister in law of Helen & Grenville. Auntie Mem to Naomi, Nicole & Danny. Great Auntie Mem to Brooke, Jake, Riley, Matilda & Ellie. Life will never be the same now the chain is broken. Always in our hearts.

Loved sister & sister in law of Les & Leanne. Special aunt of Aaron, Natasha, Jessica & Paul. Special great aunt of Breeanna, Monique & Jasper.

Another rose in gods garden. Reunited with Dad. Sleep peacefully sweet lady.

Dearly loved sister of Annette, sister in law of Darren. Much loved Auntie Memi of Louise, Aaron, Declan, Macy & Saige, Belinda, John, Saoirse & Paidi. Even though you flew away, in our hearts you will forever stay. Sleep peacefully.

Published in The Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020
