|
|
WOODS Meredith Fay "Mem" Dearly loving daughter of Fay & John (dec).
[[CANCHSE4777]]
Sister & Sister-in-law of Helen & Grenville, Les & Leanne, Annette & Darren, Auntie & great-auntie to their families. Passed away suddenly. Dearly loved by her family & will be greatly missed.
Loved sister & sister in law of Helen & Grenville. Auntie Mem to Naomi, Nicole & Danny. Great Auntie Mem to Brooke, Jake, Riley, Matilda & Ellie. Life will never be the same now the chain is broken. Always in our hearts.
[[CANCHSE5029]]
Loved sister & sister in law of Les & Leanne. Special aunt of Aaron, Natasha, Jessica & Paul. Special great aunt of Breeanna, Monique & Jasper.
Another rose in gods garden. Reunited with Dad. Sleep peacefully sweet lady.
[[CANCHSE5047]]
Dearly loved sister of Annette, sister in law of Darren. Much loved Auntie Memi of Louise, Aaron, Declan, Macy & Saige, Belinda, John, Saoirse & Paidi. Even though you flew away, in our hearts you will forever stay. Sleep peacefully.
[[PONCTA000155]]
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020