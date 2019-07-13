Home
More Obituaries for May NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May NEWTON


1936 - 2019
May NEWTON Notice
NEWTON, May Born 2nd June 1936. It is with profound sadness that we announce that May passed peacefully away at home surrounded by family on July 4th. 'The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched they must be felt with the heart' Helen Keller. Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother to Coralie and Peter, Dean and Sally, Izak, Coen and Rory. Emma and Kale, Layken and Piper. Sarah and James, Lachlan. Edward and Jen, Josh, Ellie, Harry and Lotte. Andrew, Tracey, Ashleigh and Jack. Private Funeral. Memorial Service to be held 3pm, Saturday, 3rd August 2019, at 'Newlands', 4 Toorak Ave, Mt Stuart. Please no flowers. Donations may be made to Dementia Foundation for Spark of Life (details available on the day).
Published in The Examiner on July 13, 2019
