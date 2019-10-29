|
WADE (Max) Maxwell 26.11.1929 - 25.10.2019 Max was devoted to Fay and his family. They were married almost 67 years. "Things will never be the same without you Max." Wonderful and adored father to Julie, A better Dad he could not have been. "I know you are gone, Poppy- Bear, but I just can't believe it." Respected father-in-law of Wayne, 'Loved your sense of humour'. Proud grandfather of Corey. "R.I.P. ol' mate 7248". Corey's 3 children, Claire, Josh and Leah, his great grandchildren were his delight. Proud grandfather of Brady who shared a special bond. "Love you, Max" Max worked at Tas Railways from his apprenticeship to his retirement, and as a part-time Harness Racing Steward for many years. He always had a joke for every occasion. He loved his opera, especially The Three Tenors, and watched the Edinburgh Tattoo every year, Max only ever supported the Cats. He was hardworking and loyal and loved by many and will be sadly missed. Sincere gratitude from Fay and Julie for the care given to Max by all the wonderful Melwood staff and also to Finney Funeral Services for their wonderful care. Privately cremated at Max's request.
