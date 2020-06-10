Home
More Obituaries for Maxwell WENN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Ernest WENN


1934 - 2020
Maxwell Ernest WENN Notice
WENN Maxwell Ernest "Shorty to some..." 8.5.1934 - 5.6.2020 Passed peacefully in Queensland. Husband of 65 years to Jessie. Only son of Avis Dorothy (nee Bushby) and E.L.P. "Bluey" Wenn (both dec.). Much loved father to and father-in-law to Maxine and Bruce Lamrock, Lynette and Grant Bailey, Terri-Lee Abel and Chris Buzzacott and Mark (dec.) and Virginia Wenn. Poppy and mentor to Shaun and Jacob Phillips, Nathan (dec.) and Danielle Bailey, Joshua and Brendan Abel, Dylan and Dani-Lee Wenn. Great Poppy to six great grandsons and seven great grand-daughters. "On the Road again..."
Published in The Examiner on June 10, 2020
