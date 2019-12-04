Home
Maxwell Arthur MCPHERSON


1934 - 2019
Maxwell Arthur MCPHERSON Notice
McPHERSON Maxwell Arthur 26.11.1934 - 02.12.2019 Son of the late George and Ivy McPherson. Brother of Don (dec), Doreen (dec), Janet, June (dec) and Gwen (dec). Loving husband of Beverley. Many thanks for the 60 years of great memories and the fun and games we shared through our lives. Loving father and father-in-law of Clare and Nigel, Craig and Rebecca and Derrick and Karen. Cherished and adored Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. R.I.P. Remembered always.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019
