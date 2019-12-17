Home
Maxine Glynis (GEALE) (WILLIAMS) CONNOR

CONNOR (Geale, nee Williams) Maxine Glynis Late of Cobram, formerly of George Town, Tasmania. Passed away peacefully on 12th December 2019 aged 73 years at G.V. Health, Shepparton. Dearly loved wife of Barrie. Loved and loving Mum and Step Mum of Rodney, Lisa, Rebecca, Brian and their families. Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain, I would not wake you to suffer again. In God's garden you rest above, In my heart you rest with love. Your loving husband Barrie and family.



Published in The Examiner on Dec. 17, 2019
