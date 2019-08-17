|
FRENCH Max Arthur 15.8.1930 - 15.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Toosey Aged Care, Longford on his 89th birthday. Beloved husband of Doreen (dec'd), brother and brother-in-law of Jessie and Robert Weatherlake (both dec'd), Ron (dec'd) and Verna, Margaret and Marty Whitehouse (both dec'd), Stan and Aileen, Heather French (dec'd) and Anne French (dec'd). Loved and loving uncle of Wayne, Denise, Faye, Glen, Ruth, Peter, John, Philip, Julian and Karen and families. Special friend of Lindsay.
Dearly loved stepfather of John, Peter and Mark Jessop and families.
'A long serving, true and faithful servant now at rest'
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019