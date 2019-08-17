Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Max FRENCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Arthur FRENCH


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Max Arthur FRENCH Notice
FRENCH Max Arthur 15.8.1930 - 15.8.2019



Passed away peacefully at Toosey Aged Care, Longford on his 89th birthday. Beloved husband of Doreen (dec'd), brother and brother-in-law of Jessie and Robert Weatherlake (both dec'd), Ron (dec'd) and Verna, Margaret and Marty Whitehouse (both dec'd), Stan and Aileen, Heather French (dec'd) and Anne French (dec'd). Loved and loving uncle of Wayne, Denise, Faye, Glen, Ruth, Peter, John, Philip, Julian and Karen and families. Special friend of Lindsay.



Dearly loved stepfather of John, Peter and Mark Jessop and families.



'A long serving, true and faithful servant now at rest'
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.